Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jermaine Eluemunor headshot

Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: Logs DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Eluemunor (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Eluemunor exited Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers early due to the injury and appears to still be dealing with the effects of it. With the Giants on a short week and playing Thursday, the starting left tackle won't have too much time to recover. If he's unable to play against the Cowboys, Joshua Ezeudu may be in line to get the start.

Jermaine Eluemunor
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now