Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: Logs DNP

Eluemunor (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Eluemunor exited Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers early due to the injury and appears to still be dealing with the effects of it. With the Giants on a short week and playing Thursday, the starting left tackle won't have too much time to recover. If he's unable to play against the Cowboys, Joshua Ezeudu may be in line to get the start.