Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: Still working through quad injury

Eluemunor (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

A quadriceps injury forced Eluemunor to be sidelined for the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys this past Thursday. He'll have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity, but if he isn't cleared to play against the Saints on Sunday, Chris Hubbard would likely start at left tackle for a second consecutive game.