Jermaine Eluemunor headshot

Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: Unlikely to play against Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Eluemunor (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Eluemunor was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, and although he ended the week with consecutive limited practices, it appears he will miss a second straight game due to a quadriceps injury. If Eluemunor is indeed ruled out for Sunday's game, Chris Hubbard (knee) and Joshua Ezeudu would be the top candidates to start at left tackle.

Jermaine Eluemunor
New York Giants
