Jermaine Eluemunor Injury: Unlikely to play against Saints
Eluemunor (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Eluemunor was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, and although he ended the week with consecutive limited practices, it appears he will miss a second straight game due to a quadriceps injury. If Eluemunor is indeed ruled out for Sunday's game, Chris Hubbard (knee) and Joshua Ezeudu would be the top candidates to start at left tackle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now