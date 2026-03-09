Jermaine Eluemunor News: Returning to NYG
Eluemunor signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Giants on Monday that includes $26 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Eluemunor joined the Giants in March of 2024 on a two-year, $14 million contract. His new deal will carry an annual salary of $13 million and ensures that he will serve as the Giants' starter at right tackle.
