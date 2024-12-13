Jermaine Eluemunor News: Set for return Week 15
Eluemunor (quadriceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup versus Baltimore, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Eluemunor missed New York's previous two contests due to a quad injury, but he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and will suit up Sunday against the Ravens. His return will likely send Joshua Ezeudu back to a rotational role.
