Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jermaine Eluemunor headshot

Jermaine Eluemunor News: Set for return Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Eluemunor (quadriceps) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup versus Baltimore, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Eluemunor missed New York's previous two contests due to a quad injury, but he was able to log a trio of limited practices this week and will suit up Sunday against the Ravens. His return will likely send Joshua Ezeudu back to a rotational role.

Jermaine Eluemunor
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now