Jermaine Jackson News: Let go by New Orleans
The Saints waived Jackson on Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson appeared in four regular-season games for the Saints since being signed from the practice squad to the active roster Oct. 17, logging 187 kickoff return yards and 68 punt return yards over that span. Should he clear waivers, Jackson will look to catch on with a team in need of a return specialist.
Jermaine Jackson
Free Agent
