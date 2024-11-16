Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jermaine Jackson headshot

Jermaine Jackson News: Let go by New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Saints waived Jackson on Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson appeared in four regular-season games for the Saints since being signed from the practice squad to the active roster Oct. 17, logging 187 kickoff return yards and 68 punt return yards over that span. Should he clear waivers, Jackson will look to catch on with a team in need of a return specialist.

Jermaine Jackson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now