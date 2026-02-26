Jermaine Johnson headshot

Jermaine Johnson News: Traded to Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

The Jets have agreed to trade Johnson to the Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Johnson, a 2022 first-round pick, will reunite with new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh. The talented pass rusher had a down year in terms of production in 2025, racking up 43 tackles (22 solo) including just 3.0 sacks across 14 regular-season appearances, but that can be partially explained by the fact that Johnson was working his way back from a right Achilles' tear suffered the year prior. He also had two pass breakups. Back in 2023, Johnson tallied 7.5 sacks while playing all 17 regular-season games. As the Jets have already exercised Johnson's fifth-year option, he will play out the 2026 campaign with the Titans on the final year of his rookie deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the trade will officially process at the start of the new league year March 11.

Jermaine Johnson
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jermaine Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jermaine Johnson See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
9 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
144 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
147 days ago
NFL Picks: Jets vs Dolphins Monday Night Football Best Bets
NFL
NFL Picks: Jets vs Dolphins Monday Night Football Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
150 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 4
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 4
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
151 days ago