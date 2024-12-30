Jermar Jefferson News: Elevated for Week 17

The Lions elevated Jefferson from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers.

Jefferson will be elevated for a second straight week and serve as the Lions' fourth-string running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki. Jefferson played 12 snaps (five on offense, seven on special teams) during the Lions' Week 16 win over the Bears and logged three carries for 13 yards while hauling in his lone target for 10 yards.