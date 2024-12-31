Jermar Jefferson News: Lands back on practice squad
The Lions reverted Jefferson to their practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jefferson was elevated ahead of Monday's win against the 49ers and logged three carries for nine yards. That was his second elevation of the campaign, so he could be up with Detroit again in Week 18 versus Minnesota. Jefferson has been providing running back depth for the Lions since David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury versus Buffalo in Week 15.
