Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jermar Jefferson headshot

Jermar Jefferson News: Lands back on practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The Lions reverted Jefferson to their practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jefferson was elevated ahead of Monday's win against the 49ers and logged three carries for nine yards. That was his second elevation of the campaign, so he could be up with Detroit again in Week 18 versus Minnesota. Jefferson has been providing running back depth for the Lions since David Montgomery suffered an MCL injury versus Buffalo in Week 15.

Jermar Jefferson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now