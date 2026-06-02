Jermar Jefferson News: Let go by San Francisco
The 49ers waived Jefferson on Tuesday.
Jefferson is headed to waivers despite having just signed with the team last week. The 26-year-old spent time on Arizona's practice squad and active roster last season but didn't record any touches across his two appearances. He previously spent time with the Lions and will now look to catch on with another team.
Jermar Jefferson
Free Agent
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