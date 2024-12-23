Jermar Jefferson News: Reverts to practice squad

Jefferson reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jefferson was elevated to the active roster for the first time this season due to the absence of David Montgomery (knee). Jefferson served as the Lions' No. 4 running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki, and Jefferson ended up logging three carries during garbage time for 13 yards while hauling in his lone target for an additional 10 yards in Detroit's 34-17 win over Chicago. Jefferson could be elevated for the Lions' Week 17 clash against the 49ers on Monday, Dec. 30.