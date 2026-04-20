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Jermod McCoy News: New concerns about knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Doctors have some concern that McCoy may eventually need surgery to replace a bone plug that was used to repair a cartilage defect in his knee, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

McCoy is considered one of the top cornerbacks available in the upcoming draft and is widely viewed as a first-round talent despite missing all of last season following surgery for an ACL tear. Pelissero and Rapoport indicate that McCoy's repaired ACL is fine but that a bone plug in the same knee may need to eventually be replaced via surgery, which would require "an extensive recovery." It remains to be seen how far -- if at all -- McCoy's draft stock will slip due to the concern, as teams who have interest in the Tennessee product will need to weigh the risk of drafting a player with a potential long-term knee issue versus the reward of securing a potential shutdown defender.

Jermod McCoy
 Free Agent
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