Jermod McCoy News: Says knee feels good
McCoy said Saturday that his knee feels good, but is letting the Raiders decide if another surgery is needed after missing all of 2025 with a torn ACL, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.
McCoy was highly regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL draft class, but fell to the Raiders in round four due to concerns that a second knee surgery was needed, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, despite previously being cleared in February. Las Vegas has yet to decide on McCoy's status, but the rookie cornerback was positive when discussing his knee and emphasized his trust in the Raiders organization to make the right choice. Should the Tennessee prospect avoid surgery, he will compete alongside Eric Stokes and Darien Porter.
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