Jermod McCoy News: Sheds limitations
McCoy (knee) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Sam Warren of the Raiders' official site reports.
A rookie fourth-round pick, McCoy was limited during rookie minicamp while he was continuing to ramp up from a torn right ACL he suffered during the 2025 season. Now, McCoy -- who will turn 21 years old in August -- is back to full speed and drew praise from head coach Klint Kubiak for his progress. The Tennessee product is currently behind veteran Eric Stokes and 2025 third-round pick Darien Porter on the depth chart at outside cornerback.
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