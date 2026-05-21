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Jermod McCoy News: Sheds limitations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

McCoy (knee) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Sam Warren of the Raiders' official site reports.

A rookie fourth-round pick, McCoy was limited during rookie minicamp while he was continuing to ramp up from a torn right ACL he suffered during the 2025 season. Now, McCoy -- who will turn 21 years old in August -- is back to full speed and drew praise from head coach Klint Kubiak for his progress. The Tennessee product is currently behind veteran Eric Stokes and 2025 third-round pick Darien Porter on the depth chart at outside cornerback.

Jermod McCoy
Las Vegas Raiders
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