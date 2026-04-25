Jermod McCoy News: Snared by Raiders

The Raiders selected McCoy in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

McCoy started for just one season at Tennessee, and it wasn't even the most recent of collegiate seasons, as he missed all of 2025 due to an ACL injury suffered before the start of the campaign. However, he showed enough on tape in 2024, finishing that season with 44 tackles (26 solo), six pass deflections and four interceptions, and posted solid measurables at his Tennessee Pro Day to warrant a fourth-round selection. At 6-foot, 192 pounds, he'll slot in on the outside for the Raiders, joining a group manned by returnees Eric Stokes -- who signed a three-year extension this offseason -- and 2025 third-round pick Darien Porter.