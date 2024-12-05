Jerome Baker Injury: Dealing with neck injury

Baker (neck) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Baker wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his neck injury was a recent one. Unless he's able to return to practice Thursday, Baker would be in jeopardy of missing the Titans' AFC South clash against the Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans may have to turn to Otis Reese and Cedric Gray to start at inside linebacker Sunday if both Baker and Kenneth Murray (hamstring) are unable to play.