Jerome Baker Injury: DNP to open week

Baker (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Baker injured his hamstring in Week 2, which caused him to sit out for Week 3 against the Dolphins. His DNP on Thursday isn't a great start to the week, but the 2018 third-round pick will have two more chances to see the field ahead of Monday's game against the Lions.