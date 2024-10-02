Jerome Baker Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

The Seahawks deemed Baker (hamstring) as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Baker injured his hamstring against New England in Week 2 and missed Seattle's subsequent two games. He did manage to logged a limited practice session this past Saturday, so there's a chance he will return for Sunday's Week 5 matchup versus the Giants. The Seahawks held a walkthrough Wednesday since they played two days earlier on Monday Night Football, and Baker's status should gain more clarity with his level of participation in practice Thursday and Friday.