Jerome Baker Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Baker (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Baker popped up on the Titans' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a neck issue. After logging a second DNP on Friday, he appears to be trending toward not playing in Week 14 despite his questionable designation. With Baker, Kenneth Murray (hamstring) and James Williams (knee) all listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup, Otis Reese will likely see increased defensive work in the team's linebacker corps.