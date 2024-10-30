Jerome Baker News: Comes off injury report

Baker (personal) was absent from the Titans' injury report Wednesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Baker was held out of the Titans' Week 8 loss to the Lions after being traded from Seattle to Tennessee on Oct. 23. He likely wasn't caught up on Tennessee's defensive scheme in time, but his removal from the injury report Wednesday suggests he'll be making his Titans debut in Week 9, when the team hosts the Patriots.