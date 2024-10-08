Jerome Baker News: Notches 14 tackles in loss

Baker recorded 14 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Baker had a monster day against New York, leading the team in tackles while securing his first sack of the year, bringing down Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. The linebacker also forced a fumble in the first quarter, stripping New York running back Eric Gray as he attempted to cross the goal line, which ultimately ended up being returned for a 100-yard touchdown by teammate Rayshawn Jenkins. Baker has now compiled 23 total tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also notching a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over three games in 2024.