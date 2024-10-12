Jerome Baker News: Notches seven stops Thursday

Baker registered seven tackles (three solo), including one for loss, and defensed a pass in Thursday's Week 6 loss to the 49ers.

Baker wasn't nearly as prolific as in Week 5, when he tallied 14 tackles against the Giants, but he was nonetheless tied for second on the team in stops against San Francisco. The veteran linebacker missed Week 3 and Week 4 due to a hamstring injury but has played all but one of Seattle's defensive snaps over the past two games. Baker has recorded 30 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, overall through four contests on the campaign.