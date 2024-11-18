Jerome Baker News: Steps up following Gibbens injury
Baker tallied eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings.
Baker got his first defensive snaps with the Titans on Sunday, and while he started the day in a rotational role at inside linebacker, he'll likely start alongside Kenneth Murray moving forward after Jack Gibbens suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Across six regular-season games between the Seahawks and Titans, Baker has logged 45 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now