Jerome Baker News: Still sidelined Week 15
Baker (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday versus Cincinnati.
Baker missed last Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville due to a neck issue but logged three full practices this week. He didn't have an injury designation going into the weekend, but the veteran linebacker nonetheless won't return for Sunday's Week 15 matchup. Cedric Gray or James Williams will likely step into a starting role in Baker's stead.
