Jerome Baker News: Volatile 2024 campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Baker finished the 2024 season with 51 total tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 10 games.

Baker signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seahawks in March, appearing in five games with the team before being traded to Tennessee in late October. The linebacker played in a career-low 10 games in 2024 with the Seahawks and Titans, which led to the lowest tackle output of his seven-year NFL career. Baker will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely have plenty of teams interested in signing him.

