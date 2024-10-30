Fantasy Football
Jerome Ford Injury: Another limited practice

Published on October 30, 2024

Ford (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford has missed two straight games, but back-to-back limited practices (including this past Friday) suggest that he has a chance to suit up this weekend against the Chargers. That said, with Nick Chubb having reclaimed the top job in Cleveland's backfield, Ford's fantasy upside has taken a notable hit ahead of Week 9 action.

