Jerome Ford Injury: Another missed practice

Ford (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford has yet to practice this week, so the running back is looking pretty iffy for Saturday's season finale against the Ravens. If Ford ends up sidelined this weekend, D'Onta Foreman would likely be next in line for carries in Week 18, with Pierre Strong (concussion) -- if he's available -- and John Kelly also candidates to mix in. Additionally, the Browns have RBs Aidan Robbins and Jacob Kibodi on their practice squad.