Jerome Ford Injury: At Friday's practice

Ford (hamstring) was present for practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his presence at Friday's session suggests that he has a chance to be available Sunday against the Ravens. The Browns' upcoming injury report will clarify the running back's Week 8 status, but if Ford is active Sunday, he'd presumably be in line to work in a complementary role, now that Nick Chubb is back in Cleveland's backfield mix.