Jerome Ford headshot

Jerome Ford Injury: At Friday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Ford (hamstring) was present for practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his presence at Friday's session suggests that he has a chance to be available Sunday against the Ravens. The Browns' upcoming injury report will clarify the running back's Week 8 status, but if Ford is active Sunday, he'd presumably be in line to work in a complementary role, now that Nick Chubb is back in Cleveland's backfield mix.

Jerome Ford
Cleveland Browns
