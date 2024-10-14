Jerome Ford Injury: Deemed week-to-week by coach

Ford (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford was injured in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles. He's unlikely to play in Week 7 against the Bengals, though more information on that front will surface when the Browns resume practicing Wednesday. Cleveland is well positioned to weather a potential absence from Ford, as Nick Chubb (knee) is on track to come off IR and make his season debut against Cincinnati, plus the Browns have D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong in the backfield.