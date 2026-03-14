Jerome Ford headshot

Jerome Ford Injury: Heading to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Ford (shoulder) and the Commanders agreed to terms on a one-year contract Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ford will call Washington his new home after spending the first four years of his NFL career in Cleveland. His most productive year with the Browns was in 2023, when he produced 1,132 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns across 17 regular-season games, though he served in a rotational role over the last two years. Ford will now join a Commanders backfield that also consists of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White.

Jerome Ford
Washington Commanders
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