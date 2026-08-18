Jerome Ford Injury: Lands on IR
Ford (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The former Cleveland Brown will miss the season due to an injury unless he is released with an injury settlement. Ford was brought in during free agency for backfield and kick return depth.
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