Ford (hamstring) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford, who missed this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, will have two more opportunities to practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Ravens. If he's available for the contest, Ford would presumably be in line to step into a complementary role in Cleveland's backfield, with Nick Chubb having returned to action in Week 7.