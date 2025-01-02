Jerome Ford Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Ford (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Pierre Strong (concussion) also ruled out for the contest, D'Onta Foreman figures to be next in line for Cleveland's carries in Week 18, with John Kelly available to mix in. The Browns have RBs Aidan Robbins and Jacob Kibodi on their practice squad, with one or both likely to be elevated for the team's season finale.