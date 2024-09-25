Jerome Ford Injury: Sits out practice with knee injury

Ford (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford is managing a knee injury to begin the week, but he still has two additional opportunities to practice Thursday and Friday before the Browns potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Pierre Strong (hamstring) also didn't practice Wednesday, while Nick Chubb (knee) is ineligible to come off the PUP list until Week 5 at the earliest. D'Onta Foreman and Gary Brightwell as the team's only healthy running backs at the moment.