Jerome Ford Injury: Sitting out another practice

Ford (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Unless he's able to get back on the field in some capacity Friday, Ford will likely be ruled out for a second straight game heading into Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. Before exiting the Browns' Week 6 loss to the Eagles with the hamstring injury, Ford had been serving as Cleveland's lead option out of the backfield, but he'll likely have to settle for a secondary role behind the now-healthy Nick Chubb once he's ready to play again.