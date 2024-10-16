Jerome Ford Injury: Slated to miss practice

Ford (hamstring) isn't in line to practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford not practicing Wednesday comes as no surprise, with coach Kevin Stefanski having previously called the running back week-to-week, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. While Ford's availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals is cloudy, Nick Chubb (knee) is expected to rejoin the Browns' backfield (which also includes D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong) this weekend.