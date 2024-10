Ford (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford has yet to practice this week, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If he ends up ruled out for the contest, the Browns' Week 7 backfield could be comprised of Nick Chubb (knee) -- who's expected to come off the PUP list this weekend -- D'Onta Foreman (groin, limited Wednesday and Thursday) and Pierre Strong.