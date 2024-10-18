Jerome Ford Injury: Won't play against Bengals

Ford (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford, who didn't practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action in Week 8 against the Ravens. In his absence Sunday, some combo Nick Chubb (knee, questionable) -- who's expected to be activated from the PUP list this weekend -- D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong are in line to handle Cleveland's backfield duties versus Cincinnati.