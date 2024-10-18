Fantasy Football
Jerome Ford Injury: Won't play against Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Ford (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford, who didn't practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action in Week 8 against the Ravens. In his absence Sunday, some combo Nick Chubb (knee, questionable) -- who's expected to be activated from the PUP list this weekend -- D'Onta Foreman, and Pierre Strong are in line to handle Cleveland's backfield duties versus Cincinnati.

