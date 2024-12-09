Jerome Ford News: Backfield snap leader

Ford rushed 10 times for 28 yards and caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 14.

Ford's 13 touches were his most since coming back a hamstring injury in Week 9. He was on the field for 40 snaps, more than starter Nick Chubb (26) for the second consecutive game, but that has more to do with Cleveland playing from behind. The Browns have attempted more than 40 passes six times in the seven games since Jameis Winston has taken over at quarterback. That's a situation that benefits Ford, who leads the backfield with 36 targets.