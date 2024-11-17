Fantasy Football
Jerome Ford News: Nine touches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Ford rushed five times for 10 yards and caught all four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints. He also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards.

Ford was given more opportunities in his second game back from a hamstring injury that cost him two games. He went from three touches to nine, two shy of starter Nick Chubb, and was involved in a productive Cleveland offense that gained a season-high 443 yards. Obviously, the season's gone sideways for a team that held playoff aspirations. The 2-8 Browns face an uncertain future and roster questions abound, which include at running back. Chubb is working on a one-year deal and coming back from a serious knee injury, while Ford is signed through the end of 2025.

Jerome Ford
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
