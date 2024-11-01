Fantasy Football
Jerome Ford News: Set for first action since Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Ford (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions, paving the way for him to return from a two-game absence. He was the top option in Cleveland's backfield while Nick Chubb worked his way back from a knee injury to begin the season, but Ford will likely work in a change-of-pace role behind a healthy Chubb moving forward.

