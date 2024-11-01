Jerome Ford News: Set for first action since Week 6

Ford (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions, paving the way for him to return from a two-game absence. He was the top option in Cleveland's backfield while Nick Chubb worked his way back from a knee injury to begin the season, but Ford will likely work in a change-of-pace role behind a healthy Chubb moving forward.