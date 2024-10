Ford is expected to be the lead back Sunday against the Commanders, as both Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) have been ruled out.

Ford should be the lead back for a fifth consecutive week, but the Browns have yet to establish a consistent ground attack. Cleveland ranks 28th in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus, and averages 94.8 rushing yards per game (26th). While Ford's per-carry average (5.2) is good, he has just 39 carries through four games.