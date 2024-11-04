Jerome Ford News: Three touches in return

Ford rushed two times for five yards and caught one of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9.

The Chargers defense came as advertised and shut down all aspects of Cleveland's offense. Ford, who returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, couldn't find any more room than starter Nick Chubb (15 carries, 39 yards). With the Browns down by three scores at halftime and eventually four scores, Ford was the backfield leader in playing time (36 snaps). The loss was another in a disappointing season in Cleveland, which enters its bye week (and the NFL trade deadline Tuesday) with potential roster decisions to make. That includes on Chubb, who is coming back from a serious knee injury and is in the final year of his contract. If the team moves on from Chubb, then Ford would be in line as the starter for the rest of the season.