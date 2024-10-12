Fantasy Football
Jerome Ford News: Trending to lead role Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 12, 2024 at 8:47am

Ford is expected to maintain the lead backfield role Week 6 against Philadelphia, as both Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) are ruled out on the Browns' injury report.

Ford will top the backfield for a sixth consecutive game, but it hasn't gone well for him or the Browns. He's gained a healthy 5.2 yards per carry but has fewer than 10 carries per game and one touchdown. The team's play caller -- head coach Kevin Stefanski -- has led a game plan thus far that tilted toward the passing game, and the results aren't pretty. Perhaps the coach will shift focus and lean on Ford and the ground game against the league's 20th-ranked rushing defense (128.8 yards per game).

