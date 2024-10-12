Jerome Ford News: Trending to lead role Week 6

Ford is expected to maintain the lead backfield role Week 6 against Philadelphia, as both Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) are ruled out on the Browns' injury report.

Ford will top the backfield for a sixth consecutive game, but it hasn't gone well for him or the Browns. He's gained a healthy 5.2 yards per carry but has fewer than 10 carries per game and one touchdown. The team's play caller -- head coach Kevin Stefanski -- has led a game plan thus far that tilted toward the passing game, and the results aren't pretty. Perhaps the coach will shift focus and lean on Ford and the ground game against the league's 20th-ranked rushing defense (128.8 yards per game).