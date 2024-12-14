Jerrick Reed Injury: Lands on IR

Reed (quadriceps) has been placed on injured reserve Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reed was already ruled out for this Week 15 matchup against the Packers due to a nagging quad problem that prevented him from practicing all week long, and the placement on injured reserve will sideline him for the rest of the regular season. His absence won't affect many fantasy decisions. Reed has logged only four defensive snaps over five contests on the campaign.