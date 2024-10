Seattle designated Reed (knee) to return to practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed has sat out of the first six games of the season as he's recovered from a torn ACL he suffered last year, but it now appears he could be on track to play again soon. The Seahawks will have 21 days to activate him from their PUP list to their active roster before they'd have to rule him out for the rest of the year.