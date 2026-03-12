Jerrick Reed News: Staying with Tennessee
Reed signed a one-year contract with the Titans on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The safety was claimed off waivers by the Titans from the Seahawks last November, and he appeared in three games with his new team, making six tackles (four solo). Reed saw action on 61 defensive snaps and 24 special-teams snaps after joining Tennessee. He played more on special teams than defense for Seattle last year.
