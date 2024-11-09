Jerry Hughes Injury: Activated off IR

The Texans activated Hughes (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hughes was placed on injured reserve in early October due to a hip injury. He's been sidelined for the Texans' last five games, but his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday. He was able to practice in full Friday, and his activation from IR seems to indicate that Hughes has a good chance at playing Sunday against Detroit.