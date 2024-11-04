Jerry Hughes Injury: Is designated to return
Houston designated Hughes (hip) for return from its injured reserve list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Hughes has been forced to miss the past five games due to a lingering hip issue, but there's now a path for him to suit up again as soon as Sunday, when the Texans will host the Lions. Wednesday's official practice report will provide further insight into his status for Week 10.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now