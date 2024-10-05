Fantasy Football
Jerry Hughes Injury: Lands on IR with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 5, 2024

The Texans placed Hughes (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hughes went from limited in Wednesday's practice to a DNP on Thursday and Friday. He was already ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, but the injury appears severe enough for the 2020 first-round pick to miss multiple weeks. Hughes will be forced to sit for at least four games, and the earliest he can return is Week 9 against the Jets on Oct. 31.

Jerry Hughes
Houston Texans
